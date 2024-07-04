Live
It's a 9-month writing cycle for 'Mirzapur', reveals director Gurmmeet Singh
Gurmmeet Singh, who has helmed the crime-thriller streaming series ‘Mirzapur, has shared that the writing cycle of the show stretches to nine months.
The third season of the show is set to release on July 5, almost four years after the release of the second season. The director said that two years is the "sweet spot" for the team to deliver the show.
The third season of the show is set to release on July 5, almost four years after the release of the second season. The director said that two years is the "sweet spot" for the team to deliver the show.
Gurmmeet told IANS: “Since writing is original, and it is not adapted from literature, it takes us at least nine months to write the show. Two years is definitely our sweet spot for writing and delivering the show. Season 2 also came out two years after the first season.”
‘Mirzapur’, which belongs to the second generation of OTT shows in India, released in 2018 after the 4G revolution in India with global OTT players making inroads in the country. The show has stood the test of time, and has cultivated an ardent fan following.
Talking about what took the third season to release four years after the second season, the director said: “For year and a half, the pandemic kept us away from the show. A year for writing the show, and a year for making the show.”
“We are thankful to our fans who have kept us relevant for for years. They have been waiting for the show, they expressed their anger, their frustration over all these years over the release of the new season. We accept all of that, and are now glad to bring the show to them,” he added.
‘Mirzapur 3’ is set to release on July 5 on Prime Video.