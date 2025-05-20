I’ve never played a role like Gajapathi Varma before: Manchu Manoj on ‘Bhairavam’

The upcoming summer release Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, is creating a solid buzz with its teaser, songs, and intense promotional content. Helmed by Naandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala, and backed by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is all set for a grand release on May 30. With Dr. Jayanthilal Gada presenting the film via Pen Studios, expectations are sky-high.

On the occasion of his birthday (May 20), Manchu Manoj, who is making a powerful comeback after a nine-year hiatus, shared heartfelt insights about the film in a press conference. He recalled how the journey began through a chance meeting with Bellamkonda Sai, which led to director Vijay narrating the gripping story of Bhairavam. “It’s a very good action drama,” he said, adding, “I’ve never played a role like Gajapathi Varma before. It’s ferocious and intense. This film will stand out in my career.”

Opening up emotionally, Manoj admitted how moving it was to return to the screen after nearly a decade, calling it a deeply personal and triumphant moment. He spoke highly of the camaraderie with co-stars Sai Srinivas and Rohit, praising their unity and dedication, even in the face of personal tragedies. “Rohit finished a song despite a tragedy in his family. That dedication is inspiring,” he shared.

Manoj was all praise for director Vijay, calling him a filmmaker who understands the Telugu audience’s pulse and commercial sensibilities. He revealed that the director also designed his look and costumes, while Sri Charan’s music—especially the upcoming special song—has elevated the emotional texture of the film.

He fondly mentioned the film’s impressive production design by Brahma Kadali, particularly the massive temple set, and hailed producer Radha Mohan as a rare, uncompromising visionary. Manoj also teased his future plans: “I want to do experimental films, and someday, a movie for children.”

With Bhairavam, it’s clear that Manchu Manoj is back—stronger, bolder, and more determined than ever.