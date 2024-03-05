Live
- Jr NTR’s role in ‘War 2’ revealed; fans in big shock
- Gopichand unveils insights about his upcoming action extravaganza
- Rural romance flick ‘Raju GariAmmayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’set to release on Mar 9
- Domestic market remains range-bound
- Rapid Obesity Surge: India Faces Alarming Projections by 2030
- Google temporarily reinstates all delisted apps after Centre's intervention
- India, Korea can actively contribute to reshaping global order: EAM Jaishankar
- Maulana Siddiqui delaying trial in mass conversion case, UP govt tells Supreme Court
- India story revolves around robust earnings growth: HSBC's Van Der Linde
- LS polls: Congress likely to join hands with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
Just In
Jack Black says Kate Winslet is his favourite co-star
Actor Jack Black has shared that his favourite co-star is Kate Winslet and it is because of her eyes.
Los Angeles: Actor Jack Black has shared that his favourite co-star is Kate Winslet and it is because of her eyes.
Talking about his favourite co-star, Jack told etonline: "You know what? The first one that comes to mind -- and I'm gonna say it just cause it's the first one that comes to mind."
"Kate Winslet and I'll tell you why. She was my favorite co-star I've ever had because when you look in her eyes, she was like really present," Jack, who worked with the actress in ‘The Holiday’, shared.
"I feel like if you look into my eyes, you just see a shadow of a robot."
In the 2006 romantic-comedy film, Jack stars as a famous music producer in Los Angeles, who meets Kate's character, a UK resident enjoying a holiday.
Jack and actress Awkwafina talk about their new film 'Kung-Fu Panda 4.'
Asked about his hidden talent, Jack shared: "Oh here's one if I have to show you"
He rolled back his hands to make them look as though they had disappeared.
"It's this thing. Did you ever learn how to do this?"
Awkwafina looked confused and asked: "What is that?"
According to Jack, the move, which he calls "magic hands", is something he discovered he could do at a very young age.
Although, he says it's very important to not just try it without knowing your limits.
"But you got to be careful you don't -- you don't want to do it if you don't have full extension capabilities," Jack said.
"I learned it when I was a kid. I still got it," he added.