Jacqueline completes shoot for Vikrant Rona

Bengaluru: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was flown in by a chartered flight last week for a song shoot with Kichcha Sudeep for Vikrant Rona. The pictures of Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline shooting at an extravagant setting in Bengaluru for the song have gone viral. The makers of the film pulled all stops to ensure everything was outlandish.

"Rarely do we end a film with the same vibe we would have started with. Everything and everyone around were so positive. Thanks to each member of Vikrant Rona for the warmth and love. Thanks Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. Your dance did make me deliver a step or two too. Spread the warmth the way you always do," gushed Sudeep in a social media post.

The song has been sung by Vijay Prakash and Sunidhi Chauhan in Kannada. Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed has written the Hindi lyrics. The Hindi song is yet to be recorded, says sources close to the team. The song is definitely going to be a big hit with fans, promise the filmmakers.

Jacqueline's dance number adds an extra dimension to the much-hyped Vikrant Rona. The director is creating a big visual extravaganza for the audience. However, the team has kept confidential about her role in the film.

Jacqueline herself is thrilled about this film and shares that she is hoping this film will be a crowd-puller. "Vikrant Rona is an ambitious film that intends to tell an Indian story that will stand out across the globe. I'm glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I'm truly excited and I hope it's the film that revives the spirit of theatres," she said.

The post-production works of the film are underway and Sudeep has completed dubbing for the Kannada version. The film is all set for release in 14 languages including French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian.

Sudeep plays a police officer named Vikranth Rona. The big-budget project is being produced by Shalini Manjunath under the banner Shaline Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. It also features Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambir and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.