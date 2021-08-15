Jagan invites Chiru for talks on film industry

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy invited Megastar K Chiranjeevi for talks on issues related to the film industry.

Minister Perni Nani called Chiranjeevi over phone on Saturday evening and informed him that the Chief Minister was keen to discuss issues like the rates of cinema tickets in different categories of theatres in the State, the problems faced by theatre owners and the problem of cine workers.

He is also likely to discuss the steps the State Government needs to take to attract the film industry to see that they utilise various locations available in the State for shooting of the films.