- Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stresses on saving sparrows from extinction
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
Jailer Movie: Exciting Update Coming Soon!
The first-time collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar has resulted in an action-comedy drama titled "Jailer". Today, the film's makers have announced an exciting update regarding the movie on social media. The speculation is that they might reveal the release date of "Jailer" during this update. However, the actual information will only be known at 6 PM today.
The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this multilingual film.
