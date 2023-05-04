Jailer Movie: Exciting Update Coming Soon!

The first-time collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar has resulted in an action-comedy drama titled "Jailer". Today, the film's makers have announced an exciting update regarding the movie on social media. The speculation is that they might reveal the release date of "Jailer" during this update. However, the actual information will only be known at 6 PM today.

The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this multilingual film.