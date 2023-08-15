‘Jailer’ sequel on cards, says director Nelson

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the immense success of his latest release, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie has shattered many existing records and created new ones. In the latest development, there’s news that Nelson is keen on making a sequel to “Jailer.” In a recent interview, he expressed that the film has the potential to continue the story and said that he will make it happen.

He also mentioned his plans to create sequels for “Kolamaavu Kokila,” “Doctor,” and “Beast.” He even shared his wish to direct Rajini and Vijay in a single movie.

“Jailer” has surged past Rs. 300 crores in worldwide earnings and shows no signs of slowing down. The movie features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is created by Anirudh Ravichander.