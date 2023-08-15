Live
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
- South Central Railway celebrated India’s 77th Independence day
Just In
‘Jailer’ sequel on cards, says director Nelson
Superstar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the immense success of his latest release, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie has shattered many existing records and created new ones. In the latest development, there’s news that Nelson is keen on making a sequel to “Jailer.” In a recent interview, he expressed that the film has the potential to continue the story and said that he will make it happen.
He also mentioned his plans to create sequels for “Kolamaavu Kokila,” “Doctor,” and “Beast.” He even shared his wish to direct Rajini and Vijay in a single movie.
“Jailer” has surged past Rs. 300 crores in worldwide earnings and shows no signs of slowing down. The movie features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is created by Anirudh Ravichander.