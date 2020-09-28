Jallikattu's World Digital Premiere on aha

The 100% Telugu OTT platform aha is all set to bring yet another interesting release for the audience this Sooper September. Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu is released exclusively in Telugu only on aha.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery who directed Angamaly Diaries (which was remade as Falaknuma Das in Telugu), the film has caused quite a bit of stir amongst the audiences owing to its unusually fresh and different concept and storyline. The film is a perfect fit for the Telugu audience and suits their sensibilities perfectly.



Based on S Hareesh's short story, Moist, Jallikattu deals with the fight between order and chaos when an entire village finds itself in a frenzied hunt for the buffalo that runs amok from the local butcher's farm. Widely praised by critics for its storyline, cinematography and music score, the film was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was further nominated for BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.



In a short span, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics alongside latest releases, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.

