Jam JamJajjanaka from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ - An energetic dance number

Megastar Chiranjeevi leaked a video from the shoot of a song from his mega action entertainer ‘Bholaa Shankar’ and fans were thrilled to see the grandness in the making of that song. Stylish maker Meher Ramesh is taking extreme care in terms of every aspect of the movie and Ramabrahmam Sunkara is producing it in a large canvas. Today, the makers unveiled the song –“Jam JamJajjanaka”.

It's the grand celebration anthem of ‘Bholaa Shankar’. MahatiSwara Sagar has come up with a song that has party and celebration vibes all through. The thumping music is rightly complemented by the voices of Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli. Kasarla Shyam who is the go-to guy for these kinds of songs penned mass-appealing lines. The mixing of the popular folk number Narsapalle in the middle take’s things to another level.

Sekhar master has done the choreography and Chiranjeevi set the dance floor on fire. He looked lively in the song. Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth shook their legs along with Chiranjeevi. This is going to be one of the first choices for Sangeeth and other celebrations.

Anil Sunkaraâs AK Entertainments is producing the movie. Dudley is the cinematographer, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision by Satyanand and dialogues by ThirupathiMamidala. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

‘Bholaa Shankar’ will release worldwide grandly on August 11th ahead of Independence Day.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, Pradeep, Anee, BithiriSathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Venu Tillu, Thagubotu Ramesh, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Veer, Shahwar Ali & Tarun Arora