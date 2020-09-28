James Bond to dazzle on the official podcast

The dapper, elegant and bold British Agent James Bond, a character created by Ian Fleming for his novels and short stories as been adapted into television, comic strips, radio, video games. When James Bond was adapted into films, with handsome and dashing legendary heroes enacting the iconic role; Bond 007 and the franchise became larger than life.

Now with 'No Time To Die' - the official James Bond Podcast, the Rayban wearing Bond enters the new age. The new series launching on September will feature exclusive interviews and unrivaled behind the scenes access to one of the world's favourite film franchises. The podcast series will be hosted by film critic James King. the six-part series features interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and a host of key behind the scenes crew from casting director to special effects supervisor.



From the legacy, music, gadgets, costumes and cars, to how the amazing locations are chosen and spectacular stunts are created, the Podcast episodes will feature various aspects of the James Bond legacy. The Podcast listeners will be the first to hear exclusive score from Hans Zimmer and brand-new recordings from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from Bond 25 released by Decca Records.



Details of the episodes to be featured on all major podcast platforms:



Episode One: Bond in Context



Episode Two: Bond Around the World



Episode Three: A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond



Episode Four: The Craft of Bond



Episode Five: Clothes, Tech and Cars



Episode Six: Being 007

