Janhvi Kapoor Joins Second Schedule of NTR 30

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi, is set to make her debut in Tollywood with Jr NTR's upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is said to be an action thriller, and its first schedule was recently completed in Hyderabad.

According to the latest reports, the second schedule of this pan-Indian big-budget film has already started, with Janhvi Kapoor joining the sets last night. However, the official announcement from the makers is yet to come. Most of the shooting in this schedule will take place at night.

Saif Ali Khan is likely to play the antagonist in the movie, which is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.