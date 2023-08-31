‘Jawan’ trailer: SRK’s one man show in dual role

Live
King Khan Shah Rukh Khan made a solid comeback with “Pathaan,”and now he is back with “Jawan.”
King Khan Shah Rukh Khan made a solid comeback with “Pathaan,”and now he is back with “Jawan.” The film’s trailer has been dropped and it is an action-packed loaded with stunts. The trailer starts with the hijack of a metro train in Mumbai. SRK is introduced as a bald person in a bold character who hijacked the train. SRK is seen in dual roles as Vikram Rathore and Azaad. This lightens up the trailer which is a roller coaster ride.
Vijay Sethupathi plays Kalee, the fourth-largest weapons supplier in the country. Kalee gets terribly upset as his business poses a challenge. SRK is paired up with Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone is seen in a guest appearance. Director Atlee manages to strike a fine balance between action and emotion.
The under-current point is patriotism where a “Jawan” Vikram (soldier) fights against arms supplier Kalee to protect the country. There are several layers and twists attached to this plot. Atlee’s mark is visible. The film’s scale is huge. The South flavour is felt in this Pan India film. The film also has Priyamani, Yogi Babu and others.SRK pulled off quite well in the roles with multiple shades. Anirudh’s background score also gives high at some moments.