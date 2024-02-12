Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd

Renowned actor Jayam Ravi is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming action-packed commercial movie, "Siren," scheduled for release on February 23rd. Debutant director Anthony Bhagyaraj has helmed the project, creating high expectations for this mega-budget action thriller with family elements.



The film, featuring two different looks of Jayam Ravi, also stars star heroines Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran in leading roles, marking their first collaboration with the versatile actor. The teaser of "Siren" has already grabbed attention, showcasing Jayam Ravi in a never-seen-before role.

Producer Sujatha Vijayakumar expressed her excitement about "Siren," highlighting its status as a mega-budget action thriller with family elements. She emphasized Jayam Ravi's outstanding performance in a unique role and the first-time pairing with Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran.

Actor Samuthirakani, who shared screen space with Jayam Ravi in the past, praised the talented actor, stating that a bigger space awaits his talent. Composer GV Prakash lauded Jayam Ravi's mature acting and expressed his happiness for the melodious songs in the film.

Director Anthony Bhagyaraj, making his directorial debut, shared his dream-like experience of directing a big hero like Jayam Ravi and expressed gratitude to GV Prakash for his inspiring melodies. Jayam Ravi, in turn, praised the emotional aspect of the film and emphasized the importance of bringing it to the screen.

With the release just around the corner, "Siren" promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience, showcasing the talents of its ensemble cast and the creative vision of director Anthony Bhagyaraj.