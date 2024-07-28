‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch

The highly anticipated Telugu suspense thriller "Jewel Thief," starring Krishnasai and Meenakshi Jaiswal, is set to hit the screens soon. The grand teaser and audio launch event took place at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, showcasing the film's intriguing premise and stellar cast.

Directed by PS Narayana and produced by Mallela Prabhakar under the Sri Vishnu Global Media banner, "Jewel Thief" features an impressive lineup, including senior actors Prema, Ajay, 30 Years Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Sravani, and Shweta Reddy.

The event saw prominent figures such as Central Reserve Police Force DIG Anil Minj, AP & Telangana Income Tax Commissioner IRS Officer Jeevan Lal Lavidiya, and actress Esther, who unveiled the teaser and songs. Esther praised Krishnasai for his real-life heroism and predicted the film's success based on its compelling concept.

Krishnasai, inspired by Superstar Krishna, expressed his excitement about the film, highlighting the impressive music by MM Srilekha and his joy at working with actress Prema. 30 Years Prithvi, also a fan of Superstar Krishna, lauded Krishnasai's social service activities and his exceptional performance in the film.

Director PS Narayana shared that the story was tailored for Krishnasai and completed within ten days, emphasizing the collective effort of the cast and crew. Jeevan Lal Lavidiya commended the quality and dedication behind the film's production, expressing respect for the producers' commitment to the art of cinema.



