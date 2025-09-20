JLo, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills mansion back on sale after slashing the price

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck have revised the asking price for their Beverly Hills mansion.

The two have put the mansion back on the market. Two months after removing their public listing, the former couple has listed the 38,000-square-foot estate once again for $52 million, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The former couple is determined to find a buyer for their Beverly Hills mansion. TMZ first reported the news. The pair purchased the property in May 2023 for $60,850,000.

The home features a sports lounge, a fully-equipped gym, a boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball. Additional features include a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

As per ‘People’, the new price is a considerable price cut from the $59,950,000 that JLo, 56, and Affleck, 53, were asking for in July. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home's price had been set at the amount since May, after the couple originally put the property on the market in July 2024 for $68 million.

It was reported in May 2024 that the couple was living separately. An insider had shared that Affleck moved his things out of the mansion that June while JLo was on a European getaway. The pair first tried to shop the estate off-market, a common practice among A-listers wishing to maintain privacy that same month.

Jlo would go on to file for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, more than two years after they married in Las Vegas in July 2022. They hosted a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family in August 2022.

When the former couple previously took the property off the market in July, an insider shared that JLo and Affleck were making decisions about the property together.



