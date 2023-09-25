Joginder, Abhirup eliminated; Prince gang takes lead again in ‘Roadies’

The grand finale is approaching and with that, new eliminations have taken place with contestants Joginder and Abhirup from Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty's gang respectively.

Contestant Prem from Prince Narula's team was put in the ‘unsafe’ category.

The last task, which was titled ‘Patthar Daal Roadies Behaal’ saw all the gang leaders and contestants participating in what was both a Roadium and an elimination task packed together.

The task had three phases, the first was the ‘Balwaan’ who would have to keep pulling on a heavy bucket for seven minutes, then there was the Runner, who had to race to the icy waters and grab golden stones hidden amidst the pile of other pebbles and run back quickly.

The final one was that of the ‘Buddhimaan’ who had to take the stones and write the names of the contestants they wished to eliminate.

After that, the gang leaders had to throw the bag of stones into their opposing gang member’s buckets, which would keep adding on to the weight.

The ‘Balwaan’ were Prakram from Gautam's gang, Siwet from Prince's gang and Rishab from Rhea's team.

If all the balwaans were able to hold on for seven minutes and more, they would get instant immunity, while the rest were on a tight leash.

The one who got the most number of stones within the time limit was declared the winner, and got immunity for the entire gang, though they still had to select one person to mark as unsafe.

The second place had to mark three as unsafe and eliminate one, while the third position had to eliminate one of their own choosing and have all their members go unsafe, except the balwaan if he managed to hold on for seven minutes.

As all three balwaans were able to hold, Prakram, Siwet and Rishab automatically got immunity. The end result saw the Prince gang winning by a very tiny margin, as the gang leader while running through the blistering cold water had both gotten a fever and was incredibly tired, while his competitor Sachin who had the most stamina ended up nearly collapsing at the end.

The performances by all the contestants were praised heavily, with Prince also being praised by Gautam, Rhea, Sonu Sood and all the gangs for his endurance.

When the time came for eliminations, it was a tough decision for all the leaders. While Prince was able to come first, he had to mark one of his own unsafe, leading Prem to nominate himself to which Prince reluctantly complied.

Gautam, who got the second place, though normally the more calculating person, was forced to make a tough decision and had to select Joginder for elimination due to his leg injury.

However, Joginder was more than happy to comply and was commended by all, while Rhea who had her eyes pinned at Tanu who was her favourite. But under great pressure from both her gang members and even the opponents, as well as Gautam and Prince, she instead chose Abhirup who was sad but left the place happily.

All the participants were praised for having demonstrated true ‘Roadies’ spirit, which they demonstrated through great cold, fevers, injuries and pressure.