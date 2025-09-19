Jolly LLB 3’ Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer wins praise for blending sharp humor with meaningful storytelling

Even with a low-key pre-release build-up, Jolly LLB 3 Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi’s courtroom drama-comedy is finding favour with the viewers. Good word of mouth and strong reviews can give the film a major fillip as it has already garnered more than ₹3 crore in pre-bookings. Its commercial fate now rests on how long the positive word of mouth can sustain and drive footfalls at the box office.

A trade analyst who watched Akshay Kumar new film in a special screening was raving about it. He couldn’t stop raving about the film, describing it as “mind-blowing” as it has the right amount of Bollywood courtroom comedy, emotions, and a strong social message to make an impact. He is giving a special mention to the whole star cast of Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 3 Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao, for nailing their respective acts.

The social media Jolly LLB 3 reviews also speak volumes of how excited people are about the film. One fan can’t stop gushing about the funniness of Akshay in the film, as they captioned, “AKSHAY KUMAR is HILARIOUS What a start, man! #JollyLLB3.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also come out with his review of the film. He says that the ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is a “complete package” as it has the right doses of Jolly LLB 3 humour and substance, satire, drama, emotions, and most importantly a strong social message. “The much-talked-about clash of titans i.e. ‘Jolly vs Jolly’ is a non-stop entertainer”, he adds.

“Don’t miss the power-packed courtroom face-offs which are both intense and electrifying”, he said.

Sharing more from Jolly LLB 3 audience reaction, Taran wrote that the wit and sharpness of the screenplay is praiseworthy as there are no unnecessary diversions to deviate from the story. The dialogues are also very effective in the film as while they make you laugh, at times, you also feel that “bite”.