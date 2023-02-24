Jordar Sujatha and Jabardasth Rocking Rakesh's Wedding Photos - See the Stunning Pics
Jordar Sujatha and Jaberdasth Rocking Rakesh, who were contestants on the fourth season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, have tied the knot after dating for a significant period of time. Pictures of their wedding have been widely shared on social media.
The couple first met on the sets of the comedy show Jabardasth and eventually fell in love with each other.
Check Out their Marriage Photos Here:
