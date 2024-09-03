Jr NTR and Family Visit Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Karnataka

Tollywood's Young Tiger, Jr NTR, has been on a remarkable spiritual journey through Karnataka over the past three days, visiting some of the region’s most revered ancient shrines. Accompanied by his family, the superstar has been seen exploring these sacred sites with fellow celebrities including Kannada star Rishabh Shetty and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel.

Recently, Rishabh Shetty, along with his wife Pragathi Shetty, Prashanth Neel, and his wife Likhita, hosted Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on a visit to the Keshavanatheshwara Temple located in the picturesque Moodagallu. The temple, nestled in a serene forest setting, left a lasting impression on Jr NTR. The natural beauty and tranquil environment of Keshavanatheshwara captivated the Tollywood star and his entourage.

Rishabh Shetty shared a glimpse of their visit on social media, posting a video with the caption, "A blessed journey to Keshavanatheshwara Temple Moodagallu." The video has quickly gone viral, delighting fans of both Telugu and Kannada cinema who have been thrilled to see these beloved stars in such a peaceful and spiritual setting.

Earlier in the trip, Jr NTR and his family, including his wife Pranathi and Amma Shalini, visited the renowned Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. This visit held special significance for Jr NTR, who revealed on social media that his mother had always wanted him to visit this sacred site. “Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @shetty_rishab, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special.,” NTR shared.

Rishabh Shetty played a significant role in making this visit possible. He personally welcomed Jr NTR at Mangalore Airport and accompanied him to Udupi Math. The visit culminated in a communal lunch at Annadana Satram, where Jr NTR, Rishabh Shetty, and Prashanth Neel enjoyed a meal together. The bond between Jr NTR and Rishabh Shetty is deep-rooted, with their friendship dating back to their childhood. Both stars hail from the same town, Kundapura, near Mangalore, strengthening their connection.

Amid the ongoing excitement, there are rumors of a special collaboration between NTR and Rishabh Shetty, with speculations about NTR making a guest appearance in the prequel of the hit film 'Kantara.' Additionally, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are set to join forces for an upcoming film titled 'Dragon,' adding to the buzz surrounding their professional and personal camaraderie.