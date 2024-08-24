Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child, Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have officially become parents, welcoming their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber. The star couple shared the joyous news on Friday, August 23, with an adorable Instagram post that captured the tiny foot of baby Jack wrapped in a blanket, held gently by Hailey's manicured fingers. Justin captioned the heartwarming photo with, "WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER," while Hailey reposted the image on her Instagram Story, adding "Jack Blues" with bear and blue heart emojis.

The couple’s announcement quickly garnered congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends. Khloé Kardashian expressed her excitement, writing, "Jack Blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much," while Kylie Jenner commented, "I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES." Musician Charlie Puth and comedian Kevin Hart also sent their best wishes with celebratory comments and emojis.

Hailey had previously announced her pregnancy in May with a beautiful Instagram post that featured behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the couple’s intimate vow renewal ceremony. In the post, Hailey, dressed in a white lace off-the-shoulder gown, debuted her growing baby bump as she and Justin shared a tender moment, cradling her stomach. In an interview in July, Hailey revealed that she was six months pregnant at the time of the announcement. She explained that she had managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for a long time, wearing oversized jackets to hide her bump until she was ready to share the news with the world.

Justin and Hailey, who got engaged in 2018 and married later that year, have been looking forward to starting a family for some time. A source told in May that the couple was "thrilled" to be expecting their first child, adding that they had always been on the same page about parenthood and felt ready to take this next step in their lives.

With the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber, the couple embarks on a new chapter filled with love and happiness, as they begin their journey as a family of three. Congratulations to the Biebers on this wonderful milestone!