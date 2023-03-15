Kabzaa is set to release nationwide in multiple languages on March 17th.

Kabzaa, the latest pan-Indian film from the Kannada film industry, is set to release nationwide in multiple languages on March 17th. The movie features popular actors Upendra and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, with Kichcha Sudeepa and Dr. Shivaraj Kumar also making appearances.

According to the trailer, Kabzaa is an action-packed thriller that promises to deliver a high-quality viewing experience. Despite some comparisons to KGF due to its period and action setup, director Chandru has stated that the story of Kabzaa is entirely different from KGF.

In addition to its talented cast, Kabzaa also features familiar faces to the Telugu audience, such as Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, and Dev Gill from Magadheera. The film's music is composed by KGF star Ravi Basrur.

Overall, Kabzaa is expected to be a hit among Telugu audiences due to its exciting cast and impressive production values. Don't miss the chance to see it in theaters starting March 17th.