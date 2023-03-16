Kabzaa's OTT Rights Sold to Digital Streaming Platform for a Massive Sum

The highly anticipated action-packed thriller movie, Kabzaa, is scheduled to hit theaters this week. The movie boasts a talented cast including Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Samuthirakani, with R. Chandru as the director. According to reports, the OTT rights for Kabzaa have already been acquired by a prominent digital streaming platform for a staggering sum. Amazon Prime Video reportedly purchased Kabzaa's OTT rights for a whopping Rs. 140 crore. Kabzaa is set to release on March 17, 2023, in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam - and will be screened in over 4,000 theaters worldwide. The movie is a period drama that follows the story of gangsters in India from 1942 to 1984, and revolves around a freedom fighter's son who becomes entangled in the world of the mafia.

Shriya Saran, who plays a role in the movie, expressed her thoughts on working with such an esteemed cast and director. She stated, "When I was doing Kathak in this film, I was like perfect. I really wanted to be part of his vision and I am glad I am part of it." She added, "It is a good thing that the country is connected through entertainment. I belong to the time of Doordarshan and now everything has become one i.e., Pan India." Anand Pandit, who will distribute the film in Hindi, recently clarified that Kabzaa is a fictional story and not based on any real-life underworld don.

Overall, Kabzaa promises to be a thrilling movie experience for audiences and is expected to do well at the box office.