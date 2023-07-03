Kailas Sangeet Trust to host "Saawan Aayo" musical event July 16

Kailas Sangeet Trust presents a soulful blend of Indian Classical Music "Saawan Aayo" on 16th July Sunday from 5 PM onwards at Ravindra Bharti, Lakdi ka pul.

Do join us :

1. To get enthralled by the Sitar melodies with the highly acclaimed Vidushi Anupama Bhagwat

Accompanied by the dynamic tabla maestro Ojas Adhiya

2. Listen to the euphoric Violin Recital by Ms. Ragini Shankar accompanied by Abhishek Mishra on Tabla

Followed by a short culminating performance of Sitar and Violin jugalbandi

3. Inaugural vocal concert by Priyanka Dutta accompanied by Harjit Singh Thakur on tabla and Upkar Godbole on Harmonium.

This event is conducted under the flagship of Aazadi ka amrit mahotsav - In association with the Ministry of Culture and Government of Telangana

The event is co-sponsored by LIC- Parti Shanam meku todu ga, SBI- A banker to every Indian , Mahindra Finance and Media Partner- Hans India

ENTRY TO THE CONCERT IS FREE Click on the link below to register



