Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics

Bollywood and their Karwa Chauth celebrations create a huge buzz on social media. Right from Aamir Khan - Gauri Spratt to Anshula Kapoor - Rohan, most of the Bollywood couples celebrated this special day with great joy. And even our dear Kajal Aggarwal also celebrated this special day along with her family by observing fast from sunrise to sunset.

On the other hand, she also shared a few beautiful pics from the her Karwa Chauth celebrations on her Insta page and showered love on her dear hubby Gautam with a cute caption.









This post reads, “The best part of growing through life is having your favourite person to grow with. Through all the highs, the lows, the madness, the milestones and the everyday magic, I’m grateful it’s you. Happy Karwa Chauth and happiest anniversary to us, my love. Here’s to forever with you.”

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu looked lovely in their festive attires. From the beautiful Mehndi to Karwa Chauth bhog, Kajal is seen celebrating this special day with her family in these pics. She also looked beautiful in her red saree and carried her traditional look with elegance going with minimal accessory appeal.

Coming to her work front, she will be seen as deadly Raavan’s wife Mandodari in the India’s most-awaited movie Ramayan and is expected to team up with Tollywood’s ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for his 111th movie.