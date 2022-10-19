Kajal Aggarwal’s Little One Neil Turns 6 Months Old And Thus She Penned A Sweet Note On Social Media

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal tied a knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October, 2022 and is presently off from the big screens as she gave birth to her little prince Neil in April this year. As her little one turned 6 months today, she penned a sweet note on this special occasion on social media and called it as the life changing and challenging journey of her life. She also shared a beautiful pic of her son and treated all her fans…

Along with showcasing a beautiful pic of her little one, Kajal also wrote, "I can't believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life.

I've gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Ofcourse, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn't want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!

You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight 😍 you've had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you've started tasting foods.

Your dad and I joke that you'll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You've left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already!

I'm in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It's as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I'll ever have.

Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil".

Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam are blessed with a baby boy on 19th April, 2022. She tied a knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October, 2020 when she was in the best phase of her career. Now, they are blessed with their first child and are enjoying their time with the little one!