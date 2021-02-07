Kajol shares some ‘Covid thoughts’

Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key.



Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling.

"Covid thoughts :- Perseverance is the key.... whether it's two lines of crochet, two i (love emoji) u as , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read (books emoji)" the actress wrote as the caption.

Kajol enjoys popularity on social media for her humour, quirky posts and words of encouragement for fans. The actress recently mentioned in a post how the world is changing, post pandemic.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the digitally released film "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy". Actress-director Renuka Shahane has helmed the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.