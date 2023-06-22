Kakar sisters: AI-generated music won’t replace human creativity anytime soon

Live
Playback singing duo and sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are known for songs such as 'Mafiyaan', 'Single Saiyaan', have shared that music generated by artificial intelligence won't replace human creativity in near future.
As the world celebrates Music Day on Wednesday, it is an important question about what the future holds for musicians with the rise of AI.
Elaborating on the same, they said: "We weren't prepared to know how far AI can be explored in terms of music. AI-generated music won't replace human creativity anytime soon, but it can be a valuable collaboration tool for artistes. One of the biggest benefits is the ability to create personalised music for each and every person. AI can also help artists create new and innovative sounds by listening to existing music."
Talking about the kind of music they like to listen to, they said: "We don't think we are genre-centric people at all. Everyday our mood varies and our playlists shuffle. But we find ourselves gravitating to a lot of pop and hip-hop. And of course, there's Bollywood which is irreplaceable."