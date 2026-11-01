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Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween
In Short
In the pictures, the actress, her fiance Tom Pelphrey, and their 2 daughter Matilda, Philomena can be seen dressed up in Minion-themed jumpsuits.
Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco and her family dressed up as minions for Halloween. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from their celebrations.
In the pictures, the actress, her fiance Tom Pelphrey, and their 2 daughter Matilda, Philomena can be seen dressed up in Minion-themed jumpsuits.
She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Halloween, never thought I’d become the mom who prefers a family costume , but I do. This is who I am now. Hold my calls”.
The couple welcomed their second daughter, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey in October 2026.
The couple took to their Instagram, and shared the happy news with their followers. They expressed gratitude for their growing family, with the actress calling the newborn a blessing and Pelphrey describing her arrival as “another miracle”.
She wrote in the caption, “Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10. 12. 26, There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo. Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!”
Tom also shared a string of images of himself with his wife and the newborn daughter.
The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2022. Kaley Cuoco had confirmed her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey in May 2022.
5 months later, she announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. The actress gave birth to their daughter Matilda in March 2023. They announced their engagement in 2024.
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