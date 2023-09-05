‘Kalki 2898 AD’ leakages: Makers in deep trouble

Prabhas, a celebrated pan-Indian actor, is spending busy time with two highly-anticipated films. First in line is “Salaar,” an action-packed drama directed by Prashanth Neel who helmed the block-buster “KGF”starring Yash. Additionally, the “Darling” actor is also involved in “Kalki 2898 AD,” helmed by Nag Ashwin, which has generated significant excitement following a glimpse which was released at Comic-Con event.

However, the “Kalki 2898 AD” production team is currently grappling with concerns about leaks. Recently, a photo of Prabhas on the set of Kalki 2898 AD surfaced on the internet, which created huge disturbance to the filmmakers. They are puzzled by the source of these leaks and have fervently requested fans to refrain from sharing the image, which shows Prabhas in handcuffs.

“Kalki 2898 AD” stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and other prominent actors in crucial roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is backing this ambitious mythological sci-fi venture, with Santhosh Narayanan composing the film’s music.

Here is the glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’



