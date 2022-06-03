Kamal Hassan's Vikram Movie OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed

Kamal Hassan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's most-hyped film Vikram hit the screens all over the world today. Since the release of the trailer, the film has been making huge noise on social media because of its huge star cast. The film has received blockbuster reviews from the audience as well as the film critics.

After witnessing the fantastic reviews everywhere, the fans of Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan are curious to know its OTT streaming platform and the release date. The film may start streaming online after it completes its long run in the theatres. As per the latest sources of information, the digital streaming rights of the movie have been acquired by Disney plus Hotstar. Lokesh Kanagaraj directs this multi-lingual film. Tamil star hero Suriya is seen in a cameo role. Vijay Sethupati and Fahad Faasil played other key roles in the movie.