Kangana Ranaut's 2023 learning: ‘Never try to be at home’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to reflect on the year 2023 and share a profound learning. The 'Queen' actress, known for her versatile roles, posted on her Instagram Stories about her journey of feeling out of place and her realization that the body is a transient vessel. Kangana expressed that despite creating her dream home with farms and cottages, she never felt truly at home until she recognized the impermanence of the body.

She wrote, "I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place. If you feel out of place and feel that you fail to belong anywhere, remember you are on your way home."

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut in 2006 and has since garnered acclaim for her performances in various films. She is known for her candid and thought-provoking social media posts, where she often shares her views on life, society, and her personal journey.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in the Tamil film 'Chandramukhi 2' and the action thriller 'Tejas'. She is set to portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie 'Emergency'.