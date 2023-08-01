Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

Tagging herself with actor Vidyut Jammwal as a "nice pair", actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut wants someone to cast them in an "action film". Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a video from a fashion show, where the actress and Vidyut were the show stoppers.



On the video, Kangana wrote: "Nice pair…someone should cast us in some action film."Vidyut made his debut in 2011 with 'Force'. He also practices Kalaripayattu. He ranked in The Times of India's listing of India's Top 10 Most Desirable Men in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, People Magazine India listed him as one of The Sexiest Men Alive. In 2020, he was named in 'The World List Of 10 People You Don't Have To Mess With' alongside Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls.

On the work front, upcoming film 'Crakk- Jeetegatoh Jiyega', an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film. Directed by Aditya Dutt, it is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency, 'which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including the press freedom were curbed.

The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

She also has 'Tejas', where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot and 'Chandramukhi 2.'