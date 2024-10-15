Kanguva: Producer Reveals AI Dubbing Plans for Suriya in Non-Tamil Versions

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja recently participated in a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces about his upcoming film ‘Kanguva.’ During this session, he shared intriguing insights about the Siva-directed movie, which stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani. Here are the key points he revealed.

‘Kanguva’ is set for a grand release worldwide on November 14. The film will be available in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. Interestingly, Gnanavel mentioned that they will not be using dubbing artists for Suriya's character in other languages. However, Suriya will not dub in those languages himself.

For the Tamil version, Suriya will dub his own lines. For other languages, the production team will rely on AI technology to recreate his voice. This is a groundbreaking move for Kollywood. Recently, a similar technique was used for Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in ‘Vettaiyan.’ Gnanavel expressed confidence that this innovative approach will work, as they plan to release the film in Chinese and Japanese as well.

In the same discussion, Gnanavel also revealed that ‘Kanguva’ will be released on around 3,500 screens globally. While there were earlier plans to release the film in 3D and IMAX formats, he confirmed that an IMAX release is no longer in the works. He also mentioned that they have approached top stars Rajinikanth and Prabhas to be the chief guests at the pre-release event.

‘Kanguva’ is a fantasy action film featuring a stellar cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music, with Vetri Palanisamy as the cinematographer and Nishadh Yusuf as the editor. Suriya will portray dual roles in the movie.

While the promotional material has mainly highlighted Suriya and Bobby Deol's appearances as warriors, fans can expect a modern element in the story. One of the film's posters shows Suriya in a contemporary look, though the makers have kept the plot details tightly under wraps.