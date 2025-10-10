  • Menu
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Day 7 Box Office Collection – India & Worldwide

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Day 7 Box Office Collection – India & Worldwide
Highlights

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 earns ₹25.25 Cr on Day 7. 7-day India net collection hits ₹316.25 Cr.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹25.25 Cr in India on its 7th day.

The net collection of the 7th day is ₹316.25 Cr.

The worldwide collection is ₹446 Cr.

The India gross is ₹378.25 Cr.

The overseas collection is ₹67.75 Cr.

Daily India Net Collection:

Day 1: ₹61.85 Cr

Day 2: ₹45.4 Cr

Day 3: ₹55 Cr

Day 4: ₹63 Cr

Day 5: ₹31.5 Cr

Day 6: ₹34.25 Cr

Day 7: ₹25.25 Cr

State-wise Collections (7 days):

Karnataka: ₹121.25 Cr

AP & Telangana: ₹71.4 Cr

Tamil Nadu: ₹33.65 Cr

Kerala: ₹30.7 Cr

Rest of India: ₹121.25 Cr

Occupancy on Day 7 (October 8, 2025):

Kannada: 55.73%

Telugu: 23.83%

Hindi: 16.41%

Tamil: 35.00%

Malayalam: 28.60%

Top Cities (Kannada occupancy):

Tumakuru: 93%

Shivamogga: 89.75%

Mysuru: 80%

Bengaluru: 54.75%

Helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced under banner Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in crucial roles.

With inputs from Sacnilk


