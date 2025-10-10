Live
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Day 7 Box Office Collection – India & Worldwide
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 earns ₹25.25 Cr on Day 7. 7-day India net collection hits ₹316.25 Cr.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹25.25 Cr in India on its 7th day.
The net collection of the 7th day is ₹316.25 Cr.
The worldwide collection is ₹446 Cr.
The India gross is ₹378.25 Cr.
The overseas collection is ₹67.75 Cr.
Daily India Net Collection:
Day 1: ₹61.85 Cr
Day 2: ₹45.4 Cr
Day 3: ₹55 Cr
Day 4: ₹63 Cr
Day 5: ₹31.5 Cr
Day 6: ₹34.25 Cr
Day 7: ₹25.25 Cr
State-wise Collections (7 days):
Karnataka: ₹121.25 Cr
AP & Telangana: ₹71.4 Cr
Tamil Nadu: ₹33.65 Cr
Kerala: ₹30.7 Cr
Rest of India: ₹121.25 Cr
Occupancy on Day 7 (October 8, 2025):
Kannada: 55.73%
Telugu: 23.83%
Hindi: 16.41%
Tamil: 35.00%
Malayalam: 28.60%
Top Cities (Kannada occupancy):
Tumakuru: 93%
Shivamogga: 89.75%
Mysuru: 80%
Bengaluru: 54.75%
Helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced under banner Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in crucial roles.
With inputs from Sacnilk