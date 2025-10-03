Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
Highlights
Taran Adarsh tweets: Kantara Chapter 1 earns ₹18.50 crore on Thursday at the Hindi box office. Strong word of mouth drives the film’s good start.
Taran Adarsh tweeted that Kantara Chapter 1 has done well at the Hindi box office. The film earned ₹18.50 crore on Thursday.
The first part, Kantara (2022), was very popular in the Hindi belt. This sequel is doing well because of good word of mouth, not just advance bookings.
Experts had expected an opening of around ₹12 crore, but last-minute bookings and walk-ins helped the film earn more.
The movie is expected to earn more over the weekend, as audience reviews are positive.
Box Office (Hindi Version)
Thursday (Day 1): ₹18.50 Cr
Next Story