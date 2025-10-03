  • Menu
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr

x

Taran Adarsh tweets: Kantara Chapter 1 earns ₹18.50 crore on Thursday at the Hindi box office. Strong word of mouth drives the film’s good start.

Taran Adarsh tweeted that Kantara Chapter 1 has done well at the Hindi box office. The film earned ₹18.50 crore on Thursday.

The first part, Kantara (2022), was very popular in the Hindi belt. This sequel is doing well because of good word of mouth, not just advance bookings.

Experts had expected an opening of around ₹12 crore, but last-minute bookings and walk-ins helped the film earn more.

The movie is expected to earn more over the weekend, as audience reviews are positive.

Box Office (Hindi Version)

Thursday (Day 1): ₹18.50 Cr

