Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Collection: ₹19–21 Crore

Highlights

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi version earns ₹19–21 crore on opening day. Total collection across languages hits ₹60 crore. Check early box office trends.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 started strong at the box office.

  • Total Day 1 collection: ₹60 crore (all languages)
  • Hindi version Day 1: ₹19–21 crore

It is now one of the top 10 Hindi openers of 2025.

Good word-of-mouth and holidays like Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti helped the movie do well.

It is the second-highest opening for a Kannada film in Hindi, after KGF: Chapter 2.

The film is expected to keep earning well in the coming days.

