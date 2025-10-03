Live
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Collection: ₹19–21 Crore
Highlights
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi version earns ₹19–21 crore on opening day. Total collection across languages hits ₹60 crore. Check early box office trends.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 started strong at the box office.
- Total Day 1 collection: ₹60 crore (all languages)
- Hindi version Day 1: ₹19–21 crore
It is now one of the top 10 Hindi openers of 2025.
Good word-of-mouth and holidays like Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti helped the movie do well.
It is the second-highest opening for a Kannada film in Hindi, after KGF: Chapter 2.
The film is expected to keep earning well in the coming days.
