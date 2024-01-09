Live
‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ set to make audience on a divine journey
The upcoming film 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' led by actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, is set to take audiences on a divine journey as it delves into the history of the revered 'PanjurliDaiva' and 'GuligaDaiva' divinities.
The release of the announcement video has sparked numerous speculations about the film's plot and Rishab Shetty's character. Offering a glimpse into the intriguing narrative, a source disclosed, "The film draws inspiration from ancient times and narrates the story of the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities, shedding light on their beginnings."
The source further revealed, "While 'Kantara' provided insights into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel is poised to offer audiences a unique cinematic experience by incorporating both Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities."
Amidst this divine exploration, Hombale Films, the production house behind 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' has an exciting lineup that includes the much-anticipated 'Bagheera' and several other intriguing projects. As fans eagerly await the cinematic journey promised by 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' the film appears set to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and exploration of ancient divinities.