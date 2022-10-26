Kantara OTT Release Date Streaming Platform Fixed

Kantara, the latest Kannada blockbuster, is winning across the country. The makers initially released this eccentric film just in Kannada, but the reception prompted them to make it a Pan India Film after its initial release.

Kantara premiered on the 30th of September, and Kannada viewers adored Rishabh Shetty, who wrote, acted, and directed it. Later, the producers decided to release it in other Indian languages, beginning with Hindi on the 14th of October, followed by Tamil and Telugu on the 15th of October.

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired digital rights to Kantara. However, the film is still doing well at the box office, especially with Hindi audiences, and is breaking box office records. Hence, there is no chance of an OTT release anytime soon, with a release date expected in the second to fourth week of November.