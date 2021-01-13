Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell objects to smoking scenes in KGF Chapter 2 teaser

Bengaluru: The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 which was released on January 7, a day before the birthday of its lead actor Yash, has run into trouble as the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell has served a notice on Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirgandur on Wednesday.

According to reports, the cell has served the notice because the makers failed to display the anti-smoking warning message in the sequence portraying 'Rocking Star' Yash lighting a cigarette at the end of the teaser.

Reacting to the notice by the Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell, Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar said, "Sandalwood film star Yash is into many social works and I personally admire him. Health department has appealed to him regarding his new upcoming movie. But this is not a notice. I heard that there is a smoking scene in the teaser of KGF-Chapter 2 that has no anti-smoking warning message. There are many youths in his fan club, and this is applicable for all movies."

As per the law, anti-smoking warnings should be displayed to discourage fans from emulating actors. "We have not served a notice. It is a request made to Yash and the film team. I also appeal to all actors to stop smoking on screen, as there is an increase in the number of cancer patients every year," Sudhakar further added.

KGF - Chapter 2 teaser was released with a bang on YouTube and within a few hours, it created a world record. The teaser has sent netizens into a frenzy with stunning visuals and action sequences. The notice from the Anti-Tobacco Cell has taken the film team by surprise. It is yet to officially respond to this. Meanwhile, the teaser continues to break records in India by crossing 125 million views. The film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. It features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash.