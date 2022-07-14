Karthi Sends His Best Wishes To Ram Potheneni And The Whole Team Of 'The Warriorr'

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Ram Potheneni's 'The Warriorr' movie released today. Being a complete action drama, Ram will be seen as DSP Satya while antagonist Aadhi Pinishetty is portraying the role of deadly villain Guru who owns a village man appeal in the movie. Kollywood's ace actor Karthi sent best wishes to the whole team of this movie and dropped a small note on his Twitter page…



Dear @ramsayz, @dirlingusamy sir, congratulations on the wide release of #TheWarrior. Wishing your entire team a huge success. Ram - people are going to love you for the talent that you are & the energy u bring on screen. Krithi - u r already a household name here…warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/IkeprlCfeN — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 14, 2022

Ram also thanked Karthi and dropped a sweet 'Thank You' message.

Karthi my brother..thank you so much! You're the sweetest! 🤗 https://t.co/lWLf5tPSmb — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) July 14, 2022

You're a Warriorr only when you stand & fight against all odds! #THEWARRIORR is all Yours! Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/idrQ9OgnHE — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) July 13, 2022

Even Niharika Entertainment banner also sent their best wishes through Twitter page…

Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "Best wishes to our Hero 'Ustaad' @ramsayz garu,Our beloved heroine @IamKrithiShetty and the entire team of #THEWARRIORR for the release today! May the RAMpage gets all the Whistles it deserves."

Speaking about the movie, 'The Warriorr' is being helmed by N. Lingusamy and it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Along with Ram and Krithi, even Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya are roped in to play the prominent characters. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli handled the editing part.

In the earlier released trailer, Ram is introduced as DSP Satya in Kurnool city. His attitude and rough appeal towards the criminals start the trailer. Then, Kriti also introduces Satya as a sincere police officer and applauds him as he arrests the criminals in just a day. Then a glimpse of their love tale is shown. Finally, the trailer ends by showcasing the cruelty level of the antagonist Aadhi Pinishetty who is seen as Guru. After the Sarrainodu movie, Aadhi has got once again a powerful role and he is seen so deadly, killing the people who go against him. Nadhiya is seen as Ram's mother and looked lovely!

The Warriorr movie hit the theatres today i.e on 14th July, 2022!