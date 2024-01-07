Live
- ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ team shares their excitement about the film
- Hanu-Man promotions to take flight with Mumbai event after thumping response to trailer
- Karthik Raju’s ‘I Hate You’ completes filming
- KCR sends Chadar for annual URS celebrations at Ajmer Dargah
- FIR filed against Nayanthara’s ‘Annapoorani’
- Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan calls on BRS Supremo Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao
- ‘OG’ will be a full meal for PK fans: Actor Venkat
- ‘Plant Man’ team thanks audience for the tremendous response
- Congress slams Chandrasekhar, says Goa known for communal harmony
- iDEX-DIO set to participate Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Just In
Karthik Raju’s ‘I Hate You’ completes filming
Karthik Raju, Moksha, and Sherry Aggarwal, known for their roles in 'Atharva,' are set to grace the screen as the lead actors in the upcoming film 'I Hate You.'
Karthik Raju, Moksha, and Sherry Aggarwal, known for their roles in 'Atharva,' are set to grace the screen as the lead actors in the upcoming film 'I Hate You.' Produced by Nagaraj under the banner of Sri Gayatri Entertainments, the movie is directed by Anji Ram and has already wrapped up its shooting phase, entering the post-production stage.
Expressing his thoughts on the project, film producer Nagaraj shared, "Our film, 'I Hate You,' is poised to captivate audiences as a unique love psychological film. Director Anji Ram has skillfully crafted the movie with an innovative storyline. We successfully completed the production according to the planned schedule, thanks to the excellent cooperation from all the cast and crew, including Karthik Raju, Moksha, and Sherry Agarwal.
The film has exceeded our expectations, and we aim to introduce a fresh perspective on love. Currently, we are engaged in post-production activities and will soon announce the eagerly awaited release date."