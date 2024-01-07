Karthik Raju’s ‘I Hate You’ completes filming

Karthik Raju, Moksha, and Sherry Aggarwal, known for their roles in 'Atharva,' are set to grace the screen as the lead actors in the upcoming film 'I Hate You.' Produced by Nagaraj under the banner of Sri Gayatri Entertainments, the movie is directed by Anji Ram and has already wrapped up its shooting phase, entering the post-production stage.

Expressing his thoughts on the project, film producer Nagaraj shared, "Our film, 'I Hate You,' is poised to captivate audiences as a unique love psychological film. Director Anji Ram has skillfully crafted the movie with an innovative storyline. We successfully completed the production according to the planned schedule, thanks to the excellent cooperation from all the cast and crew, including Karthik Raju, Moksha, and Sherry Agarwal.

The film has exceeded our expectations, and we aim to introduce a fresh perspective on love. Currently, we are engaged in post-production activities and will soon announce the eagerly awaited release date."