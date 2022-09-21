Karthikeya And Neha Shetty Team Up For A Family Entertainer 'Bedurulanka'…

Tollywood's young actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is celebrating his 30th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his 9th movie dropped the announcement poster and treated all his fans. As it is already known that Karthikeya prefers to pick interesting plots, this time too, he is all set to come up with a complete family entertainer 'Bedurulanka' that holds all the thrill and chill elements. The title itself caught the attention and raised the expectations on the movie.



Karthikeya and the lead actress Neha Shetty shared the announcement poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

A movie that is totally different from the one I've done so far. Super thrilled to be part of this never before concept film 🤩 Unravelling the biggest hoax ever played in #Bedurulanka2012 soon 🌊#Kartikeya9 @iamnehashetty #Clax @Benny_Muppaneni #ManiSharma @Loukyaoffl pic.twitter.com/Jv3muGYPzp — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) September 21, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "A movie that is totally different from the one I've done so far. Super thrilled to be part of this never before concept film Unravelling the biggest hoax ever played in #Bedurulanka2012 soon #Kartikeya9 @iamnehashetty #Clax @Benny_Muppaneni #ManiSharma @Loukyaoffl".

The poster is quite interesting as it showcased a bird is flying above the beautiful island filled with greenery! The view is just amazing and the tag line 'The Biggest Hoax Ever Played' is also awesome!

The makers also shared the same poster and wished their lead actor… "Beware, they might trick you with dramedy, thrills & chills!! Get ready to dive into the World of #Bedurulanka2012 Here's wishing @ActorKartikeya a fun-filled birthday! #HappyBirthdayKartikeya #Kartikeya9 @iamnehashetty #Clax @Benny_Muppaneni #ManiSharma".

Well, the shooting of this movie will be shot at Yanam and Kakinada being a Godavari backdrop story! The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma will score the tunes for this movie while late lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry's last song is penned for this movie and it is much-awaited one!

Even the producer wished the lead actor and said, ?Happy Birthday to our hero Kartikeya. We?re happy to announce the title on his birthday. We?re even planning to release the first look soon. It?s a comedy drama with Godavari backdrop. We?ve finished the 3rd schedule of it recently. Shot in the amazing locations of Yanam, Kakinada, Godavari. The last schedule of the movie to wrap up soon. Melody Brahma Manisharma has scored 5 extraordinary songs for the album with a beautiful song written by late Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry garu."

Director Clax also said, "It?s a Dramedy genre movie. You?ll witness a new performer in Kartikeya in this film. We took a village as the base of the story and filled it with out-n-out fun and emotions. It has strong content and hilarious comedy too. Kartikeya will be seen in the role of a free-spirited person. Will he compromise for society?s compulsion or not shall be witnessed on-screen.?

Happy Birthday Karthikeya...