Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ wraps up filming

Hero Karthi is all set to return in the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit Sardar. Titled Sardar 2, the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu and is once again helmed by director PS Mithran, who also directed the original. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Prince Pictures.

Marking a key milestone, the makers recently announced that the film’s shooting has been successfully completed. To celebrate the occasion, the team shared joyful pictures from the set, where the cast and crew were seen cutting a celebratory cake. With the principal photography now wrapped up, Sardar 2 has moved into the post-production phase, which is progressing at a brisk pace.

The sequel boasts a stellar cast, with Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan playing the female leads. Acclaimed actor SJ Suryah is set to appear in a powerful role, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Produced on a massive budget, Sardar 2 features top-tier technicians. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while George C. Williams handles the cinematography. Dilip Subbarayan is in charge of stunts, ensuring high-octane action sequences. The editing is being done by Vijay Velukutty, with Rajiv Nambiar serving as production designer.

The project is further supported by production executive AP Paul Pandi, co-producer A Venkatesh, and producer S. Laxman Kumar. With expectations sky-high, Sardar 2 promises to deliver yet another gripping spy-action entertainer led by Karthi.