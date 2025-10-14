Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is known for his iconic role of John Wick in the superhit eponymous film franchise, is lauding visual artiste Alexandra Grant.

The actor feels Alexandra Grant did a "wonderful" job playing down their marriage rumours, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor has been in a relationship with the visual artist, 52, since 2018, and there was plenty of speculation last month that the loved up couple had secretly tied the knot.

Speaking to E! News about the rumours, he quipped, "Well, that wasn't the first time. We've been going out for a long time." He admitted while people sent "a lot of nice messages”.

He was happy with how his partner handled the situation. He shared, "The wedding, it's a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful (job) addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here's the reality’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, last month, Alexandra shared a photo of her and Keanu, 61, kissing at an art installation, and clarified the situation.

She wrote, "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement. Simply a kiss (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces). We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries. I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness”.

The couple largely keep their relationship private, but Keanu made another rare comment earlier this year as he reflected on the secrets to a happy life together.

After insisting that sharing each other's passions "absolutely" helps, he was asked if that's "the key", and told E! News, "Yeah. (And) I think sharing, communicating”.

And a couple of years ago he revealed he had found "bliss" with his partner.