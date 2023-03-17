Keeravani gets a surprise from his idol Richard Carpenter

MM Keeravani, the Oscar-winning music director said that he grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and used the band's iconic track, 'On Top Of The World,' two thank the RRR director Rajamouli and other persons behind the world-famous 'Naatu Naatu' track. The Oscar winner Keeravaani and the lyricist Chandrabose received a special video from Richard Carpenter. He along with his family sang a rejigged version of 'On Top Of The World' to congratulate them on winning the prestigious award. The Instagram Reel has been making waves on social media.





SS Rajamouli replied, "Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure, whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks, most memorable moment for our family. Thank you so much." "This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe," said MM Keeravani.



