Keerthy Suresh's ‘Raghu Thatha’ gets 50 million views in 24 hours

Keerthy Suresh's most-awaited film, Raghu Thatha, has digitally released on ZEE5, and this breathtaking movie is grabbing each viewer with its fantastic narration as well as glamorous visuals. Hombale Films, the same producers of KGF and Salaar, two of the biggest blockbusters, has produced the movie. Directed by Suman Kumar, it had been widely appreciated since its release.

Since its release on ZEE5, Raghu Thatha has made 50 million streaming minutes in just 24 hours. That is the record of the instant hit that made it big among audiences.

This poem takes the form of a movie called Raghu Thatha, where the stiff-necked Kayalvizhi is essayed by Keerthy Suresh who thwarts all the language politics, gender role limitation, and personal belief oppositions in modern India. The cinematography of the film, attended to by Yamini Yagnamurthy, along with a captivating soundtrack by Sean Roldan, makes the film an engulfing experience.

National Award-winning actressKeerthy Suresh expressed,"This has been one incredible journey portraying Kayalvizhi, a woman of strong beliefs. It's thrilling that audiences across the globe can now relish this tale."

The film, available in Tamil and dubbed versions in Telugu and Kannada, is a must-watch for its engaging blend of humor, drama, and social commentary.