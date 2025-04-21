Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Strong Growth Over Weekend

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari Chapter 2, also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, was released in theatres on April 18. The story is based on C. Sankaran Nair, a brave Indian lawyer who fought against the British in court during the colonial era. The film has a patriotic theme and is not a typical action or massy entertainer.

Box Office Collection (India):

Day 1 (Friday) – ₹7.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – ₹9.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – ₹12.25 crore

Total (First Weekend) – ₹29.75 crore

The movie had limited release on 1700 screens and is doing well in smaller cities and two/three-tier towns due to strong word of mouth.

Though it opened with average numbers, the film saw steady growth over the weekend. Thanks to positive reviews and its emotional, patriotic story, it is holding up well. It is also doing better than Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat, which earned around ₹5.15 crore on Sunday.

With no major new releases in the next few weeks, Kesari 2 may continue to perform well at the box office if audience response remains strong.