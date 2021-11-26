‘KGF 2’ makers in thought of postpone film’s release?

Kannada superstar Yash and director Prashanth Neel's "KGF2" is one of the most-awaited pan-India projects. The film got postponed many times in the last two years.

The makers have finally locked April 14, 2022 as the film release date. Now, Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" will also be released on the same date. Aamir Khan even apologised to the producer, director Prashanth Neel, and hero Yash as his film is clashing with theirs.

Aamir Khan reasoned that the clash would not hamper since both films have different target audiences.

But the makers are now rethinking their release strategy.

The makers are thinking to postpone it to May to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's film as the Hindi market is very crucial for "KGF 2" after the success of "KGF Chapter 1" in North India which made the franchise such a huge brand.