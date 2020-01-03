KGF Chapter 2 Distribution Rights: Yash, Prashanth Neel Eye Pre-Release Business Record

Some opportunities come once in a lifetime and one must make the most of it. The KGF team seems to have realised this. Even they didn't expect the kind of reception the movie received after it hit theatres. Who would have thought the Yash movie will create box office history or rack up a whopping 230 crores gross? Following the success of KGF Chapter 1, the makers have been flooded with offers from other industries to distribute the sequel in other industries. However, KGF Chapter 2 makers are l threading cautiously as they don't want to rush and act in haste. They want to wait till the final product is ready before they decide to begin pre release business of the movie.

They believe that expectations will rise after the release of teaser and trailer and the asking price too could go up based on the hype. In fact, the buzz is that even now they have been offered thrice the price of KGF Chapter 1 to sell the movie distribution rights.

Talking of statistics Telugu distributors who bought the rights of KGF Chapter 1 for a mere 4 lakhs got a return of 10 crores! Hindi version of KGF is said to have earned a whopping 40 crores. So the offers are lucrative yet the makers are not willing to get tempted by such offers and want to wait till the final product is ready.

KGF Chapter 2 is being directed by Prashanth Neel and features Sandalwood rocking star Yash as Rocky Bhai. The film is slated for release sometime this year. The makers are yet to finalise the official release date of KGF Chapter 2.