KGF Chapter 2 Movie Enters 300 Crore Club In Hindi And Still Running Successfully At The Ticket Windows…
- Yash’s KGF sequel movie crossed 696 crores on the tenth day itself!
- KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!
Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie is still running successfully in the theatres and after having a look at the collection report one will definitely go aww as it broke many records and crossed Rs 600 crore collection on the 10th day itself! Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection report on his Instagram page…
Along with sharing Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's pic from the movie, Taran dropped the collection report… "#KGF2 #Hindi benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1
₹ 100 cr: Day 2
₹ 150 cr: Day 4
₹ 200 cr: Day 5
₹ 225 cr: Day 6
₹ 250 cr: Day 7
₹ 275 cr: Day 9
₹ 300 cr: Day 11
#India biz.
Will #KGF2 challenge lifetime biz of #Dangal, the second highest grosser? What's your take?"
Coming to other movies which crossed 300 crore mark…
"₹ 300 CR CLUB & ITS MEMBERS...
⭐ 2014: #PK
⭐ 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan
⭐ 2016: #Sultan
⭐ 2016: #Dangal
⭐ 2017: #TigerZindaHai
⭐ 2018: #Padmaavat
⭐ 2018: #Sanju
⭐ 2019: #War
⭐ 2022: #KGF2
#Baahubali2 [2017] is the *ONLY* film in ₹ 500 cr Club.
#India biz. #Hindi".
Through this post, KGF: Chapter 2 collections in Hindi can be witnessed… "#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO...
⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]
⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019]
⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark
[Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".
Here is the worldwide collection report of KGF: Chapter 2 movie… Take a look!
KGF 2 TOTAL TILL DATE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
Hindi: 298.44 Crore nett
Worldwide: 817 Crore gross
All India: 696 Crore gross after 10 days
DAY 10
Hindi: 18.25 Crore nett
Worldwide: 41 Crore gross
Day 9:
Hindi: 11.56 Crore nett
Worldwide: 25 Crore gross
Day 8:
Hindi: 13.58 Crore nett
Worldwide: 31 Crore gross
Day 7:
Hindi: 16.35 Crore nett
Worldwide: 44 Crore gross
Day 6:
Hindi: 19.14 Crore nett
Worldwide: 52 Crore gross
Day 5:
Hindi: 25.57 Crore nett
Worldwide: 66 Crore gross
Day 4:
Hindi: 50.35 Crore nett
Worldwide: 128 Crore gross
Day 3:
Hindi: 42.9 Crore nett
Worldwide: 137 Crore gross
Day 2:
Hindi: 46.79 Crore nett
All India: 105.5 Crore gross
Worldwide: 128.5 Crore gross
Day 1:
Hindi: 53.95 Crore nett
All India: 134.5 Crore gross or 112 Crore nett
Worldwide: 164.5 Crore gross
KGF 2 PRE RELEASE BUSINESS
Karnataka – 100 Crore
Telugu – 78 Crore
Tamil – 27 Crore
Kerala – 10 Crore
Hindi + Rest Of India – 100 Crore
Overseas – 30 Crore
Total Worldwide – 345 Crore
KGF 2 SCREENS
Total approx 10,000 screens worldwide
NorthIndia: 4400+
SouthIndia: 2600+
Overseas [Hindi]: 1100
Overseas [SouthIndia]: 2900
Total Worldwide: – 10000 + screens
Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and is going high with record-breaking collections. On the eighth day itself it crossed Rs 600 crores and is still running successfully at the ticket windows. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.