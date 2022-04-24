KGF Chapter 2 Movie Enters 300 Crore Club In Hindi And Still Running Successfully At The Ticket Windows…

Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie is still running successfully in the theatres and after having a look at the collection report one will definitely go aww as it broke many records and crossed Rs 600 crore collection on the 10th day itself! Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection report on his Instagram page…



Along with sharing Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's pic from the movie, Taran dropped the collection report… "#KGF2 #Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11

#India biz.

Will #KGF2 challenge lifetime biz of #Dangal, the second highest grosser? What's your take?"

Coming to other movies which crossed 300 crore mark…

"₹ 300 CR CLUB & ITS MEMBERS...

⭐ 2014: #PK

⭐ 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan

⭐ 2016: #Sultan

⭐ 2016: #Dangal

⭐ 2017: #TigerZindaHai

⭐ 2018: #Padmaavat

⭐ 2018: #Sanju

⭐ 2019: #War

⭐ 2022: #KGF2

#Baahubali2 [2017] is the *ONLY* film in ₹ 500 cr Club.

#India biz. #Hindi".

Through this post, KGF: Chapter 2 collections in Hindi can be witnessed… "#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO...

⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]

⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019]

⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark

[Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Here is the worldwide collection report of KGF: Chapter 2 movie… Take a look!

KGF 2 TOTAL TILL DATE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Hindi: 298.44 Crore nett

Worldwide: 817 Crore gross

All India: 696 Crore gross after 10 days

DAY 10

Hindi: 18.25 Crore nett

Worldwide: 41 Crore gross

Day 9:

Hindi: 11.56 Crore nett

Worldwide: 25 Crore gross

Day 8:

Hindi: 13.58 Crore nett

Worldwide: 31 Crore gross

Day 7:

Hindi: 16.35 Crore nett

Worldwide: 44 Crore gross

Day 6:

Hindi: 19.14 Crore nett

Worldwide: 52 Crore gross

Day 5:

Hindi: 25.57 Crore nett

Worldwide: 66 Crore gross

Day 4:

Hindi: 50.35 Crore nett

Worldwide: 128 Crore gross

Day 3:

Hindi: 42.9 Crore nett

Worldwide: 137 Crore gross

Day 2:

Hindi: 46.79 Crore nett

All India: 105.5 Crore gross

Worldwide: 128.5 Crore gross

Day 1:

Hindi: 53.95 Crore nett

All India: 134.5 Crore gross or 112 Crore nett

Worldwide: 164.5 Crore gross

KGF 2 PRE RELEASE BUSINESS

Karnataka – 100 Crore

Telugu – 78 Crore

Tamil – 27 Crore

Kerala – 10 Crore

Hindi + Rest Of India – 100 Crore

Overseas – 30 Crore

Total Worldwide – 345 Crore

KGF 2 SCREENS

Total approx 10,000 screens worldwide

NorthIndia: 4400+

SouthIndia: 2600+

Overseas [Hindi]: 1100

Overseas [SouthIndia]: 2900

Total Worldwide: – 10000 + screens

Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and is going high with record-breaking collections. On the eighth day itself it crossed Rs 600 crores and is still running successfully at the ticket windows. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.